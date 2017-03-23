Introducing Ceiling and Visibility Unlimited to the BDN blog network

Welcome Aboard!!

Let me be the first to welcome you to my blog – Ceiling And Visibility Unlimited! Or, in aviation, it’s abbreviated CAVU – meaning perfect flying weather.

Aviation has been in my blood for a long time. Maybe it’s the mystery of how those huge metal tubes take so gracefully into the air or the view you can only get when you’re soaring up above the clouds, either way – Aviation is Happiness to me. There is an inner child that dances in us when an airplane is overhead. Yes, you know it’s true, be it a pristine white contrail on the brilliant blue Maine sky of an airliner returning from Europe, or the rumble of freedom from a tanker landing at Bangor International, the wonder of flight is near our hearts. One look to the sky, and you can’t stop thinking how integral aviation has become in our world, and to Maine.

The intention of this blog, CAVU, is to bring the wealth of Maine aviation to your computer, tablet, phone, or other web-serviced device, and to provide interesting information to you about Maine aviation. Maine is full of great aviation history, legend, intrigue, adventure, lost (and found) airports, cool facts, more history, and yes, even a few tall tales worthy to tell around a campfire.

Like Dr. Seuss said, “Oh, the places you’ll go!” So, let’s take some adventures together! Buckle up your seatbelt and make sure your tray table is in the upright position…we’re ready for takeoff!